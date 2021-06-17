While most people are still struggling to get their heads around the concept of virtual reality as it applies to their actual lives, Facebook has announced to it is “excited” to begin serving advertising to VR headsets.

As the company shared in a blog post: “For now, this is a test with a few apps—once we see how this test goes and incorporate feedback from developers and the community, we’ll provide more details on when ads may become more broadly available across the Oculus Platform and in the Oculus mobile app, as well as guidance for businesses and developers interested in advertising on Oculus.”

Facebook ensures users that Oculus ads will follow Facebook’s advertising principles, the first of which is “build for people first”. This is, of course, doublespeak for “these ads will mine your personal data to target you during your VR experience.”

Facebook does point out that it doesn’t use information processed and stored locally on headsets to target ads, nor does it use “the content of your conversations with people on apps like Messenger, Parties, and chats or your voice interactions to target ads.”

Then again, it also refers to this form of advertising as “unobtrusive”, despite being directed into your eyeballs, so it’s best to take all this with a grain of salt.