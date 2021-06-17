Lenovo has launched its next generation of mobile workstations, alongside a new monitor and Thunderbolt 4 dock.

The new fourth-generation ThinkPad P1, and second-generation ThinkPad P15 and P17, are powered by the latest 11th-generation Intel Core and Xeon processors coupled with Nvidia graphics up to the RTX A5000 GPU, as well as support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

According to Rob Herman, VP and GM, Worldwide Workstation and Client AI Business at Lenovo, the thin and portable P1 – cooled by a vapour chamber and a keyboard with hidden air inlets – as well as the ThinkPad P15 and P17, which are designed for high performance, are built to meet the growing demand for mobile productivity.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic accelerated a shift toward mobile workstations as most of the world quickly moved to a remote work environment,” he said.

Alongside the new ThinkPad range, Lenovo has launched the ThinkVision P34w-20, an ultra-wide 34-inch curved QHD monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio designed for multi-tasking professionals, as well as the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock with a 300W power supply.

Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.