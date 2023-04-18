Belkin have launched a line made from 72 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, with plastic-free packaging. This adds to the leading consumer brand’s year-on-year 56 per cent reduction on plastic use since 2019. Belkin are now on track to become carbon neutral in scope 1 and scope 2 by 2025.

Australia is the first country where these products are available, while Belkin transition some of its most popular products to PCR, and presenting them in plastic-free packaging, just the latest in a wide range of sustainability initiatives Belkin are undertaking.

This move has taken two years of extensive product development and will initially consist of the Connect USB-C to 4-Port USB-C Hub BoostCharge 30W Fast Car Charger Bundle and Standalone and BoostCharge Power Bank 10K.

Looking at this transition, there will be little difference in the new version of products from an engineering and quality perspective, and consumers will be able to tell the new PCR products from an obvious callout on the packaging and online product pages, with statements such as “Made from Recycled Plastic Products”, and 100% Plastic Free Packaging”

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision, and I’m delighted that Australia is the first to launch these milestone products,” says Steve Malony, CEO at Belkin.