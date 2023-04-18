HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Belkin Launch Environment-Friendly Products

Belkin Launch Environment-Friendly Products

By | 18 Apr 2023

Belkin have launched a line made from 72 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, with plastic-free packaging. This adds to the leading consumer brand’s year-on-year 56 per cent reduction on plastic use since 2019. Belkin are now on track to become carbon neutral in scope 1 and scope 2 by 2025.

Australia is the first country where these products are available, while Belkin transition some of its most popular products to PCR, and presenting them in plastic-free packaging, just the latest in a wide range of sustainability initiatives Belkin are undertaking.

This move has taken two years of extensive product development and will initially consist of the Connect USB-C to 4-Port USB-C Hub BoostCharge 30W Fast Car Charger Bundle and Standalone and BoostCharge Power Bank 10K.

Looking at this transition, there will be little difference in the new version of products from an engineering and quality perspective, and consumers will be able to tell the new PCR products from an obvious callout on the packaging and online product pages, with statements such as “Made from Recycled Plastic Products”, and 100% Plastic Free Packaging”

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision, and I’m delighted that Australia is the first to launch these milestone products,” says Steve Malony, CEO at Belkin.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Belkin Unsure Where They Are Going Matter Development Put On Hold
Apple Facing Major US Fed Probe Over Anti Competitive Practises
Belkin Unveils Screen Protectors For Samsung S23 Series
CES 2023: Belkin Pledges To Use Recycled Packaging
Cellnet Appoints National Account Manager
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Huge Line-Up For CEDIA Expo 2023
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/
LG Announce New XBOOM Portable Tower Speaker
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/
Super Mario Bros Movie Rules 2023 Box Office
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/
Consumer Confidence Plummets, 20% Lower Than Last April
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/
RBA Signals More Rate Rises Ahead
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Huge Line-Up For CEDIA Expo 2023
Latest News
/
April 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Attended by thousands of Australian custom installers, this year’s CEDIA Expo in Denver in September is shaping up to be...
Read More