The Good Guys have moved to expand their premium TV offering with the introduction of European TV brand Metz, which has not been sold in Australia for 25 years.

The JB Hi-Fi-owned retailer has quietly been growing their share of the premium and affordable premium, consumer electronics and appliance markets, and is already selling the European Loewe brand.

The addition of another European TV brand, “delivers more choice for our customers over other retailers,” said a senior The Good Guys executive.

Metz, a German TV brand, was founded in 1938. They introduced their first colour TV in 1967 and a 100Hz TV back in 1990. The brand is distributed by Tempo, who also distribute Sharp TVs in Australia.

At this stage the new Metz range includes a 55” and 65” OLED model, and if successful additional models will be introduced, including a 32” OLED TV and at the top end an 88” and 77” model.

When JB Hi-Fi took over The Good Guys, the business was restructured with analysts telling ChannelNews that the retailer has done a “good job of expanding their premium product offering”.

“They are quietly stripping share away from Harvey Norman and the introduction of premium brands such as Loewe and Metz TVs are a smart move as the market is seeing a move back to premium brands.”

Both the new Metz TVs are wafer thin, with OLED display and come with Android TV and Dolby Atmos built in as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The display is 120Hz Native, making them ideal for gaming. The frame is ultra slim at 3.5mm.

Also stylish is the remote that comes with quick access buttons for Netflix, Google Play, and Prime Video. Also built in is access to streaming apps such as Binge, Stan and Kayo.

Another key feature is voice control, with users able to issue instructions from 5 metres away.

At the heart of the Metz TV range is a new 2GB and 32GB processor that manages the smooth processing of streamed content and audio, as well as the pixel dimming to the OLED display. It also eliminates tailing when watching fast moving sports such as car racing.

The processor engine combined with the Metz software delivers AI self-adaption, Dynamic remodelling of images and super resolution.

A Good Guys spokesperson said, “These are stunning TVs, the only problem is the brand has been out of the Australian market for 25 years and we have to re-educate consumers on the quality that this European brand delivers”.

“We are confident that it will be a successful brand for us”.

Another observer said” This is the TV you buy when you want European styling over Asian designed TV’s.

The 65” Metz OLED TV is currently selling for $2,699 and the 55” $1,799 at The Good Guys.