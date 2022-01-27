Currently in a spat with Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage over their upcoming live action remake of the animated 1937 classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, Disney are expanding the reach of their Disney+ on demand streaming platform, reaching out to another 50 territories.

If you’re in one of the following places in the near future and feel the need to watch some family entertainment, you’re covered.

Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.