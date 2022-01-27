HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Disney+ Expand Through 50 New Markets

Disney+ Expand Through 50 New Markets

By | 27 Jan 2022

Currently in a spat with Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage over their upcoming live action remake of the animated 1937 classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, Disney are expanding the reach of their Disney+ on demand streaming platform, reaching out to another 50 territories.

If you’re in one of the following places in the near future and feel the need to watch some family entertainment, you’re covered.

Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Netflix Shares Dive After Issuing Stormy Forecast
Binge Now On PlayStation
Amazon Blames ‘Bad Piece Of Code’ For Huge Cloud Outages
Global Streaming Giants Fight Local Content Quota Calls
Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

6 Million EVs Will Ship This Year: Gartner
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Microsoft Posts Strong Earnings, Despite Slowing Cloud Growth
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Spotify”Home Of COVID Misinformation” claims Neil Young, Pulls Catalogue
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Windows 11 Updates To Boost Efficiency
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
Interdyn Release 3 New Premium Audio Products
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

6 Million EVs Will Ship This Year: Gartner
Latest News
/
January 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Despite the usual components shortages, figures from Gartner show that six million electric vehicles are expected to ship in 2022,...
Read More