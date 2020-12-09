HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 4K TV > EXCLUSIVE:Loyds Auctions, Konka TV Customers Not Happy

EXCLUSIVE:Loyds Auctions, Konka TV Customers Not Happy

By | 9 Dec 2020
,

Anyone buying a Konka TV from Lloyds auctions is taking a “massive risk” claim auction house expert with customers who have now purchased one of their questionable TV’s complaining after the 4K Ultra High-Definition TV’s failed to turn up.

John Denholm from South Australia did buy one of their TV’s which were spruiked to the media via a press release syndicated by Medianet, now he is regretting his decision.

He said I wish I had read your article on the Lloyds Konka TV auction before bidding”

The article he is referring to can be read here.

He added “Regrettably I purchased 2 TVs at this auction, and although Lloyds promised to deliver with 7 days all I am getting from them is “our freight partners will be in contact within you”.

“Ten days after the sale I requested the transaction be cancelled and my credit card refunded”.

Lloyd have ignored the request, and just repeated “our freight partners etc”. I am questioning if these televisions are even in the country, or if they comply with Australian standards, and if I will ever get a refund or even see the product”.

Jamie Codling Managing Director, of Mason Gray Strange Auctioneers & Valuers from South Australia wrote in an email to ChannelNews.

“Price baiting, inflated RRPs, basically misleading the consumer and yet they are still conducting auctions”.

I certainly would be “hung drawn and quartered” if I engaged in the same practice” he said.

“Obviously, it fell on deaf ears at the ACCC?” he said.

Lloyd Auctions who initially returned calls to ChannelNews when they though that they were getting free publicity are now not answering our requests for information.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Blaupunkt, Viano & JVC Cheap TVs Cop A Bashing On Product Reviews
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi-Fi Holds One-Day Sale
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
December 9, 2020
/
Apple’s Fitness+ App Launches In Oz
Apple Latest News
/
December 9, 2020
/
REVIEW: New DJI Camera Is A Pocket-Sized Powerhouse
DJI Latest News Latest Reviews
/
December 9, 2020
/
Samsung Adds Google Nest To SmartThings Ecosystem
Google Latest News Samsung
/
December 9, 2020
/
Klipsch Responds To Qualifi Dumping Jamo Now In Play
Latest News
/
December 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi-Fi Holds One-Day Sale
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
December 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi-Fi is having a one-day-only sale, with deals on TVs, phones, and computers. The retailer’s “wicked Wednesday” sale is...
Read More