HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds Of Klipsch Soundbars Returned, Faulty Connectivity

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds Of Klipsch Soundbars Returned, Faulty Connectivity

By | 10 Dec 2020
,

Harvey Norman the exclusive mass market retailer of Klipsch soundbars have been handling a major problem, with hundreds of Klipsch soundbars having to be replaced or repaired due to major connectivity problems.

Both the retailer and Qualifi the Melbourne based distributor of Klipsch products in Australia have confirmed the problem with one Harvey Norman store manager claiming the returns could be over 1,000.

Yesterday we revealed that the Klipsch Group had given Qualifi 90 days’ notice of termination with the US Group set to establish their own subsidiary operation in Australia.

Currently the US Group is using a recruitment Company to find a Vice President to run their Australian operation.
ChannelNews understands that the problem that is not isolated to only Klipsch soundbars sold in Australia has been fixed in the new generation of Klipsch soundbars set to be launched shortly.

According to retail sources customers were unable to connect their subwoofer to the speakers or make a connection with a Bluetooth device.

The connection problem was found in the Klipsch Bar40 and 48 models with retailers in Asia Pacific including Malaysia and Singapore where Harvey Norman have stores reporting the same problem.

At this stage, the Klipsch Group have not commented.

ChannelNews understands that Qualifi ended up with pallet loads of defective Bar40, 48, 48 5.1, surround 3 & S810 Klipsch products.

Earlier this week Klipsch revealed the $2,999 Cinema 1200 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos for the Australian market.

This is a 54” sound bar system which the Klipsch Group claims has a best-in-class 12” wireless subwoofer and wireless Surround 3 Dolby Atmos speakers.

The powerful 1200W system delivers a full 5.1.4 cinematic experience.

It has 8K passthrough and an included HDMI-eARC technology connection allows for compatible TVs to transmit Dolby Atmos from built-in apps.

Built-in universal Wi-Fi works with Google Assistant, Amazon® Alexa, and Spotify Connect allows the sound bar to be added to existing smart home ecosystems for multi-room streaming and control.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Klipsch Responds To Qualifi Dumping Jamo Now In Play
Klipsch Launches Cinema-Quality Home Soundbars
Jamo Announces Restructure + New CEO
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021
Latest News Xbox Series X
/
December 10, 2020
/
Huawei Accused Of Testing Racist Facial Recognition Software To Help China Track Muslims
Huawei Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/
Aspera Launches IP69-Rated Rugged Smartphone
Latest News Smart Phones
/
December 10, 2020
/
Samsung Leads Pack With R&D After Spending $7bn During Pandemic
Latest News Samsung
/
December 10, 2020
/
Pe-ordered Apple’s New AirPods Max? You Won’t Get It Before Xmas
Apple Latest News
/
December 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021
Latest News Xbox Series X
/
December 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Halo Infinite, a flagship title for the new Xbox Series X and S consoles, will launch in spring 2021 after...
Read More