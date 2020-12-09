HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JB Hi-Fi Holds One-Day Sale

By | 9 Dec 2020
JB Hi-Fi is having a one-day-only sale, with deals on TVs, phones, and computers.

The retailer’s “wicked Wednesday” sale is part of its wider Christmas sales, and includes 20 per cent off Sony mirrorless cameras; movies and TV shows; and Samsung and Philips air purifiers.

Two Samsung Q70T QLED 4K smart TVs are featured as part of the sale as well, each going for $500 off the ticketed price: $2995 (discounted from $3495) for the 75” model, and $4995 (discounted from $5495) for the 85”.

Also on sale are the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G for $1149 ($500 off), and the Motorola Razr for $999 ($800 off).

The sale ends when stores close at 9pm tonight, and does not include JB Hi-Fi’s store in Mandurah, WA.

