European based Loewe is looking to shake up the top end of the premium TV market with the introduction of both a mobile phone and watch that can be used to control their new top end bild 1 TVs, a new range of networked speakers.

Also coming is a new Loewe amplifier that can be hooked up to their new rang of bild I TV’s as well as their new Klang speaker range allowing owners to operate a full surround sound system in their homes complete with Dolby Atmos.

According to local distributor Indi Imports Loewe intends to launch a brand new premium mobile phone and watch that can be used as a remote controller for their new range of products that in 2023 will include a range of European designed and manufactured appliances.

Currently Loewe products are being sold at specialist dealers and at The Good Guys.

The Melbourne based distributor is expected to also launch a brand-new amplifier and expanded speaker range that will take Sonos head on in the market.

They are also targeting other premium sound brands selling networked audio and soundbars from the likes of Bluesound and Sennheiser.

Currently Loewe have three speakers in their networked klang speaker range including the Klang mr1, mr2, and mr 5.

According to Indi imports director Paul Riachi a new larger mi 7 speaker is set o be released “soon”.

“Loew has a lot of new products coming this year and in 2023. The range will include a Loewe branded mobile phone and watch. Our aim is to deliver premium products spanning both entertainment and communications.”

“Our family of klang mr speakers are developed from the ground up and we have recently launched a new range of premium bild 1 TVs. We have six containers arriving this week and all of the stock has been pre sold.”

Unlike some manufacturers who have developed their own wireless multiroom technology, Loewe has opted to use DTS Play-Fi, a premium wireless audio ecosystem that can work with any other DTS Play-Fi products regardless of the manufacturer.

Loewe has also included support for Apple AirPlay 2 so that the klang mr speakers can integrate into an existing multiroom setup said Riachi.

The Companies new bild i OLED TV and klang bar 5 Dolby Atmos soundbar is proving popular with specialist dealers with Riachi claiming that the addition of a new amplifier to the Loewe family of products will “significantly add to the quality” out put that Loewe is now delivering.

He stressed that all products are manufactured in Europe.

The bild i TVs include a 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch with what reviewers have described as a “first-class” OLED panel.

Some specialist dealers have told ChannelNews that they are “dropping Samsung and Sony TVs” for the new Loewe TV line-up.

One of the big attractions according to retailers is the inclusion of a 1TB drive in the TV for recording live shows over Freeview as well as a built in soundbar that according to Riachi can be configured for “multiple” full surround audio options.

Also built in is Mimi Defined, which uses a series of tones to test your hearing and customises the TV audio so that you get a profile that’s clearer and more audible to you.

The klang 1 soundbar can be upgraded from 20W rear-firing speakers to a beefier 80W forward-firing system for an additional cost.

A klang sub-5, with Dolby Atmos when combined with the soundbar can delivers 800W of speaker power in total.

When asked when the Loewe mobile and watch will be released Riachi said “2023”.