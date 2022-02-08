HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Video Platform Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100M To Leave Spotify

By | 8 Feb 2022

A right-wing video sharing platform has offered Joe Rogan $100 million for a four-year deal on its platform, promising “no censorship.”

Rumble made the offer publicly, with CEO Chris Pavlovski posting an offer letter on Twitter.

“We stand with you, your guests, and your legion fans in desire for real conversation,” the letter reads. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place.

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship for 100 million bucks over four years?

“This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

For those not up on hate speech, Rumble is a Canadian video-sharing platform favoured by conservatives. It formed in 2013, and was valued at US$2.1 billion in December.

Rumble has recently entered into an agreement to deliver video and streaming content for Donald Trump’s forthcoming social media platform.



