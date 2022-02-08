Activision Blizzard will soon belong to Microsoft, although the glacial pace at which these huge acquisitions move means it’s more like to be ‘later’ than ‘soon’.

Until then, the gaming company is forging out an enviable position in the mobile gaming space.

The company released Call Of Duty in the December quarter on mobile in China, which helped their year-on-year profits for the game exceed US$1 billion, and according to the same financial report Warcraft is coming to mobile this year.

“Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022,” the latest financial report shares, “including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

Rumours about Warcraft hitting mobiles have been around since 2017, so if this game actually surfaces, it will be big news for the embattled company.