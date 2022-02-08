HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Blizzard Announces First Warcraft Mobile Game

Blizzard Announces First Warcraft Mobile Game

By | 8 Feb 2022

Activision Blizzard will soon belong to Microsoft, although the glacial pace at which these huge acquisitions move means it’s more like to be ‘later’ than ‘soon’.

Until then, the gaming company is forging out an enviable position in the mobile gaming space.

The company released Call Of Duty in the December quarter on mobile in China, which helped their year-on-year profits for the game exceed US$1 billion, and according to the same financial report Warcraft is coming to mobile this year.

“Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022,” the latest financial report shares, “including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

Rumours about Warcraft hitting mobiles have been around since 2017, so if this game actually surfaces, it will be big news for the embattled company.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Ordered To Kill Auto-Renews On Game Pass Subs
Melinda Gates No Longer Pledges Wealth To Gates Foundation
Sony Reports Record Profits, No Mention Of Audio Or TV’s
Microsoft, Activision Deal Under Threat
Epic Backed By 35 US States In Apple Rematch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big Samsung Event Tonight, New Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Tablets & Speaker Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
Peloton Tipped To Close OZ Operation After 2,800 Employees Sacked
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:European TV Brand To Launch Premium Mobile, Watch + Big New Amp
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/
Video Platform Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100M To Leave Spotify
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/
Apple Music Cuts Free Trial In Australia
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big Samsung Event Tonight, New Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Tablets & Speaker Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Tonight, Samsung is rolling out another key Unpacked event for the launch of a new Galaxy S22 smartphone, also tipped...
Read More