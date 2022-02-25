HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: TCL To Finally Launch Samsung Flip Competitor & Enter Notebook market

EXCLUSIVE: TCL To Finally Launch Samsung Flip Competitor & Enter Notebook market

By | 25 Feb 2022

Chinese mobile brand TCL is set to launch a brand-new Flip phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 , also coming is a TCL branded notebook.

The new TCL Flip phone which the has been talked about for some time will be launched in Australia for sub $1,000 according to sources.

Also in the Companies arsenal is a brand-new notebook which the Company is looking to range in Australia despite both LG and Samsung struggling to get traction in the notebook market, that is dominated by brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and HP.

They will also have to compete up against Microsoft with their Surface range as well as MSI and ASUS.

For over two years, TCL has been showing prototypes of possible foldable phones, it now appears that their new flip device as opposed to their foldable prototype is set to become an on-sale product in Australia.

The flip or clamshell model looks identical to the Galaxy Z Flip.

Up until now the device has been part of development process known as Chicago Project.

Local TCL management, confirmed that the new Samsung competitor that in the future will also have to compete with a brand-new Motorola Razr

Stefan Streit, TCL’s chief marketing officer is expected to show the product later today at Mobile World Congress briefings, along with a new notebook tablet and TCL audio gear.

TCL had aimed to launch a fully featured foldable by the end of 2021 that cost less than the devices from Samsung, but the lowest price it could reach with its first device was $1,400. Streit knew that TCL had to come in sub $1,000 to be competitive as the TCL brand does not have the same traction as Samsung.

ChannelNews understands that the TCL offering will not be as fully spec’d as the Samsung Z Flip 3, it will also be thicker.

The new device uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 in the Samsung Flip offering.

Its fastest download speed is 2.7 Gbps versus the Snapdragon 888’s peak of 7.5 Gbps this is due to the use of a cheaper 5G chipset.

The front screen is smaller at 1.1 inches diagonally versus 1.9 inches for the Z Flip 3.

The new model isn’t water resistant however when it is displayed next to Samsung’s cream-colour Z Flip 3, it’s difficult to tell the devices apart according to observers.

We will know more on Monday when Mobile World Congress in Barcelona kicks off.

Also set to be released in Australia a TCL 30 XE 5G the device features a 6.52-inch display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

In the camera department, the phone features a triple-camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box, but the company has promised that it will get the Android 12 update. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
TCL Releasing Affordable 4K Google TV
TCL Partner Roku To Launch TV Range
TCL Team With DTS Play-Fi Wireless Audio Ecosystem
Next Gen TCL 140″ Display Glasses Revealed 30% Lighter
CES 2022: Why TCL Mobile Has Not Delivered Foldable After 2 Years Of Spruiking
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Kogan Getting Wallopped, Lacks Buying Power & Competitors Have Their Measure
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
Motorola Launches Edge Plus 2022
Latest News Lenovo Motorola
/
February 25, 2022
/
Afterpay Pays Off, As Block Shares Soar 39% On ASX
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
TCL Releasing Affordable 4K Google TV
Latest News TCL
/
February 25, 2022
/
It’s All Down, Down, Down, At Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Kogan Getting Wallopped, Lacks Buying Power & Competitors Have Their Measure
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Online retailer Kogan.com’s shares tumbled 13 per cent earlier today with serious questions being asked about the Companies future and...
Read More