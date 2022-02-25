HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Launches Edge Plus 2022

Motorola Launches Edge Plus 2022

By | 25 Feb 2022
Motorola has launched its Motorola Edge Plus 2022 device in the U.S, with a local release seemingly more and more likely.

The device is basically the same as the Moto Edge 30 Pro, rebranded for an international market, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR+ support.

It comes as an 8GB or 12GB model with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It runs Android 12 out of the box.

The camera looks impressive: a tri-camera setup with a 50MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front sports a 60MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White and will retail in Australia for roughly $1,399.



