Online retailer Kogan.com’s shares tumbled 13 per cent earlier today with serious questions being asked about the Companies future and more so how they will make a profit in todays brutal online trading environment.

The 66% drop in earnings to $17.4 million shocked investors who had not been told that the Company was facing a dire fall in profits after management reclassifying some $5 million of income from last year’s sale of the domain name bitbuy.com.

12 months ago, Kogan was trading at $15.60, today they have slumped to $5.28, back in 2020 they were trading at $24.75, some say that the only value left in Kogan is their databases.

Struggling with inventory and shipping costs Kogan has been targeted and his competitors are stripping customers away from the small Australian online Company which while growing share is struggling to make a profit.

Big W, Officeworks, Catch, JB Hi Fi, Bunnings along with Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi have reported record growth in their online businesses.

JB Hi Fi online was up 62.6% in the last quarter, Big W 69.4%, Kmart 14.3%, Target 23.6%, Officeworks 46%, at the same time arch rival Amazon Australia delivered sales growth of 57%, with revenues of A$1.75 billion, this is business that did not go to Kogan.

At a store level Aldi has stripped business away from Kogan because they have global buying power working with Companies such as Tempo who supply TV’s globally to Aldi along with appliances.

These are Companies who are able to source supply better than Kogan, buy cheaper than Kogan and have the resources and cashflow to apply a lot of pressure on Kogan going forward.

The retail world is brutal and there is nothing like, hurting a competitor when they are vulnerable…and Kogan is vulnerable right now due in part to improved online operations from their competitors and overseas supply problems.

The business is facing a blow torch of heat from competitors and there is little if any upside for the Melbourne based business which has seen directors strip millions out of the Company into their own pockets after the float of the business.

Kogan founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan who has been buying up Toorak mansion for himself and his mother luxury cars, and he admits that the business is battling higher wage and shipping costs.

He now claims it’s become difficult to predict just how much the business will have to put up prices.

While he’s working that out competitors such as Big W, Target, Bunnings and JB Hi Fi are growing their online operations because the factories in China where Kogan in the past got supply are preferring to work with retailers and distributors who can deliver volume.

“There’s definitely inflationary pressures out there, there is some that will be unavoidable” he said

He also admits that Kogan has a full level of inventories but wants to become a more “capital light business” to reduce its operating leverage, Mr Kogan said.

Chief financial officer David Shafer said that higher freight costs, especially shipping imports, had raised the company’s overall costs.

During COVID-19 consumers have flocked to online shopping with the bigger retailers witnessing online growth like they have never seen before.

One question that remains to be answered is what the spread of revenue at Kogan.com is who operates several businesses under the Kogan brand.

Aside from the Kogan.com marketplace, the company also operates the recently acquired New Zealand online retailer Mighty Ape, the Kogan First members program, Kogan Energy, and Kogan Mobile.

Kogan is also losing key people which often happens when a business starts to wobble.

News Corp Australia recently appointed Adam Kron, a senior executive at Kogan as its inaugural director, of ecommerce.

Before being Kogan’s director of growth, Kron was executive general manager and chief strategy officer at The Catch Group, now part of Wesfarmers .

He has also served in similar roles at Temple & Webster, prominent in the e-commerce home category.

Earlier today Kogan reported a statutory $11.8 million interim net loss despite record gross sales after compensation arrangements ate into profits.

It had reported a net profit of $35 million a year earlier.

Group profits were hit by $13.6 million in compensation expenses due to the award of options, while provisions of $10.4 million were taken to make further payments to New Zealand online retailer Mighty Ape, which Kogan acquired in December.

Gross margins at Kogan.com have dropped to 25.8 per cent from 28.4 per cent a year earlier.

Kogan who has 29 warehouses in Australia and New Zealand saw gross sales jumped 9.4 per cent to a record $698 million.

The company said early data showed that gross sales growth in January 2022 was almost 12 per cent higher than a year earlier this is despite unique visitors to his web site according to SemRush Data being down 5.7% to 4.4M visitors.