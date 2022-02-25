HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > COMMENT: Kogan Getting Wallopped, Lacks Buying Power & Competitors Have Their Measure

COMMENT: Kogan Getting Wallopped, Lacks Buying Power & Competitors Have Their Measure

By | 25 Feb 2022

Online retailer Kogan.com’s shares tumbled 13 per cent earlier today with serious questions being asked about the Companies future and more so how they will make a profit in todays brutal online trading environment.

The 66% drop in earnings to $17.4 million shocked investors who had not been told that the Company was facing a dire fall in profits after management reclassifying some $5 million of income from last year’s sale of the domain name bitbuy.com.

12 months ago, Kogan was trading at $15.60, today they have slumped to $5.28, back in 2020 they were trading at $24.75, some say that the only value left in Kogan is their databases.

Struggling with inventory and shipping costs Kogan has been targeted and his competitors are stripping customers away from the small Australian online Company which while growing share is struggling to make a profit.

Big W, Officeworks, Catch, JB Hi Fi, Bunnings along with Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi have reported record growth in their online businesses.

JB Hi Fi online was up 62.6% in the last quarter, Big W 69.4%, Kmart 14.3%, Target 23.6%, Officeworks 46%, at the same time arch rival Amazon Australia delivered sales growth of 57%, with revenues of A$1.75 billion, this is business that did not go to Kogan.

 

At a store level Aldi has stripped business away from Kogan because they have global buying power working with Companies such as Tempo who supply TV’s globally to Aldi along with appliances.

These are Companies who are able to source supply better than Kogan, buy cheaper than Kogan and have the resources and cashflow to apply a lot of pressure on Kogan going forward.

The retail world is brutal and there is nothing like, hurting a competitor when they are vulnerable…and Kogan is vulnerable right now due in part to improved online operations from their competitors and overseas supply problems.

The business is facing a blow torch of heat from competitors and there is little if any upside for the Melbourne based business which has seen directors strip millions out of the Company into their own pockets after the float of the business.

Kogan founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan who has been buying up Toorak mansion for himself and his mother luxury cars, and he admits that the business is battling higher wage and shipping costs.

He now claims it’s become difficult to predict just how much the business will have to put up prices.

While he’s working that out competitors such as Big W, Target, Bunnings and JB Hi Fi are growing their online operations because the factories in China where Kogan in the past got supply are preferring to work with retailers and distributors who can deliver volume.

“There’s definitely inflationary pressures out there, there is some that will be unavoidable” he said

He also admits that Kogan has a full level of inventories but wants to become a more “capital light business” to reduce its operating leverage, Mr Kogan said.

Chief financial officer David Shafer said that higher freight costs, especially shipping imports, had raised the company’s overall costs.

During COVID-19 consumers have flocked to online shopping with the bigger retailers witnessing online growth like they have never seen before.

David Shafer CFO left, Ruslan Kogan right

One question that remains to be answered is what the spread of revenue at Kogan.com is who operates several businesses under the Kogan brand.

Aside from the Kogan.com marketplace, the company also operates the recently acquired New Zealand online retailer Mighty Ape, the Kogan First members program, Kogan Energy, and Kogan Mobile.

Kogan is also losing key people which often happens when a business starts to wobble.

News Corp Australia recently appointed Adam Kron, a senior executive at Kogan as its inaugural director, of ecommerce.

Before being Kogan’s director of growth, Kron was executive general manager and chief strategy officer at The Catch Group, now part of Wesfarmers .

He has also served in similar roles at Temple & Webster, prominent in the e-commerce home category.

Earlier today Kogan reported a statutory $11.8 million interim net loss despite record gross sales after compensation arrangements ate into profits.

It had reported a net profit of $35 million a year earlier.

Group profits were hit by $13.6 million in compensation expenses due to the award of options, while provisions of $10.4 million were taken to make further payments to New Zealand online retailer Mighty Ape, which Kogan acquired in December.

Gross margins at Kogan.com have dropped to 25.8 per cent from 28.4 per cent a year earlier.

Kogan who has 29 warehouses in Australia and New Zealand saw gross sales jumped 9.4 per cent to a record $698 million.

The company said early data showed that gross sales growth in January 2022 was almost 12 per cent higher than a year earlier this is despite unique visitors to his web site according to SemRush Data being down 5.7% to 4.4M visitors.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Australia Sales Surge 57%, Towards $2B A Year
Kogan Gets Into The Cryptocurrency Game
Kogan Starts In-House Delivery Service To Avoid Delays
Air Conditioning Supplier Fined $122M Executives Charged
Samsung And Sony TVs Win Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: TCL To Finally Launch Samsung Flip Competitor & Enter Notebook market
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
Motorola Launches Edge Plus 2022
Latest News Lenovo Motorola
/
February 25, 2022
/
Afterpay Pays Off, As Block Shares Soar 39% On ASX
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
TCL Releasing Affordable 4K Google TV
Latest News TCL
/
February 25, 2022
/
It’s All Down, Down, Down, At Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: TCL To Finally Launch Samsung Flip Competitor & Enter Notebook market
Latest News
/
February 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese mobile brand TCL is set to launch a brand-new Flip phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3...
Read More