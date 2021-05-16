The recently appointed CEO of Melbourne based Aquipa Gear Guru has parted Company with the Austrian owned Company after just 3 months, he has been replaced by the former operations director.

Nigel Phillips who joined Aqipa in December 2020 is not being replaced, instead the business is now being run by Christopher Scott who has stepped up from Head of Operations to take on the General Manager role.

Scott is a former National Operations Development Manager at Coles where he worked for 9 years.

Philips who is still listing his job at Aqipa on his LinkedIn page has had a chequered career.

Back in 2016 Gold Coast online action sports retailer SurfStitch appointed Philips as chief financial officer, 16 months later after SurfStitch had been placed into the hands of administrators Philips quit his role to take on a role at A Gas a role he stayed in for 24 months before joining Aqipa.

It’s now emerged that Philips only lasted 3 months at Aquipa before he parted Company with the Austrian owned business.

Prior to taking on the role at SurfStitch Philips spent 18 years working at the financially troubled retailer Quicksilver his last role was Chief Financial Operations Officer.

Between 2006 and 2013 Quicksilver reported financial losses eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2015.

During Philips period with Quicksilver the business purchased Skis Rossignol for US$560 million this proved to be a disaster with the business sold 3 years later in November 2008 for just US$37.5 million a loss of US$522M

Late last week we recently announced that former National Sales Manager Cameron Greig had left Aquipa and is not being replaced.

According to Christopher Scott the Australian business has been restructured during the past 18 months with several new people hired into sales, marketing, and operational roles and is now in an “excellent position to launch new services in Australia”.

ChannelNews understands that the business is currently building out a major backend online operation for brands and retailers that will give the business more flexibility and a significant expansion of services in Australia.

In Europe, the business has had a lot of success following the roll out of a new SAP integrated IT structure by Aqipa Guru which is set to be launched in Australia.

Aqipa an Austrian Company is now delivering goods to 14 Countries across Europe for multiple brands including Apple.

Brands and retailers using the AQIPA end to end solution to deliver to both b2C and b2B organisations are benefiting from the capability of the SAP EWM system with the Company building out end to end web sites for both retailers and brands.