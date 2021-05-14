HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Complete Philips Hue Range Will Be Compatible With Smart Home Standard ‘Matter’

By | 14 May 2021
In a move it claims will future-proof its products, Signify has announced that all existing and forthcoming Philips Hue smart lights and accessories will be compatible with Matter (previously known as Project CHIP – Connected Home over IP) via a software update to the Hue Bridge.

Matter is the new smart home industry connectivity standard, which aims to simplify and unify all smart home products.

The Philips Hue range is among the earlier to announce such an upgrade, although it is expected the majority of products will soon fall in line.

“Within Philips Hue, we are always looking to provide our users with the latest innovative and enhanced connected experiences with other smart home systems,” said George Yianni, Head of Technology Philips Hue at Signify.

“By actively participating in demos and testing the interoperability of Philips Hue with other smart home devices via Matter, we were able to raise the smart home experience with Philips Hue to the next level.

“I believe this single, unified connectivity standard will transform smart home technology from an emerging technology to mass household adoption.”

Matter will come into play in the final quarter of 2021, with the Hue software update globally available soon after this.

