A massive shakeup at Samsung has seen the former Vice President of mobile, Gary McGregor a 10 year veteran quit the Company, new appointments have also been made in the AV and appliance categories.

McGregor who was a key figure in the mobile market in Australia, is set to be replaced Eric Chou the former Director of Product Marketing at Samsung’s mobile division.

Samsung is also setting up two new roles spanning TV, AV and Appliances that will report to Jeremy Senior Vice President of Consumer Electonics.

The move comes as the business comes under pressure in what is becoming a volitile market.

In his prior role McGregor was Sales Director for IT and Mobile at Samsung, he was appointed to the head of mobile role in 2018.

Following the sudden exit of McGregor, Eric Chou has been appointed to lead the Mobile Experience (MX) division as Director, Head of MX.

In the role, Eric will be responsible for the oversight of the MX division’s local strategy and portfolio, spanning smartphones, wearables, accessories and tablets.

With over 20 years’ technology experience and having joined Samsung in 2012, Eric brings to the role extensive knowledge. Eric has held a number of roles across Samsung, with a track-record in leading sales, product and marketing initiatives, all contributing to the overall growth of the Australian arm. Most recently, Eric has been Head of Direct to Consumer (DTC), where he has led a cross-divisional task force to enhance customers’ experience.

In other changes at the South Korean Company, Simon Howe has been appointed into the role of Director of Audio Visual, overseeing the local sales and product management activities.

He has been at Samsung for 10 years having joined Samsung Australia in 2013 as Head of Product, TV and Audio.

Previous roles included Head of Channel Sales for Home Appliances, Head of Consumer Electronics Retail and Online Management and most recently as Director of Customer Service.

In other changes Sasha Botha has been appointed to be Head of Home Appliance, having previously held channel management roles at Samsung across the Consumer Electronics division.

Commenting on the appointments, Louis Kim, President of Samsung Electronics Australia said: “It is an exciting time to be at Samsung, as we continue to evolve our business to drive our brand’s ambition. With that in mind, I am delighted to announce Eric and Simon’s new roles as their respective expertise is highly valuable – Eric and Simon are engaging leaders, having already delivered positive business, team and customer outcomes.”

Ken Kim, President of MX Australia said: “I’m pleased to welcome Eric into the role as Director, Head of MX.

“Known for his transformative mindset, innovative commercial outlook and focus on mentoring teams, Eric understands the consumer perspective, and the mobile industry’s pace and challenges. It is this unique skillset that has made Eric the ideal choice to lead and execute on the strategic direction of the MX division.” he said.

Commenting on Garry’s departure, Ken Kim said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Garry for his dedication to Samsung, and always supporting his team through his humour, empathy and his charismatic approach to leadership. On behalf of Samsung, we wish him every success in the future.”

With the two appointments, Samsung also announces Muneeb Ekhlaque, Voice of Customer, Customer Retention & Regulatory Affairs Manager will be Head of Customer Service.

Louis Kim, President of Samsung Electronics Australia concluded: “These individuals have consistently demonstrated their dedication, expertise, and passion for Samsung and it is with great pleasure that we congratulate them on their new roles. This important milestone not only reflects our trust in our internal talent pool but also reaffirms our belief that the key to our continued business success lies in the development and advancement of our exceptional team members.”