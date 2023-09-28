Only a week away from Google’s big Pixel 8 launch event, new hands-on images of the Pixel 8 Pro emerged, exhibiting a matte finish.

The shots were on posts for the Facebook and the Google News Telegram account, with the Google post saying that the image is “more final device” than a prototype like what was formerly put online.

All appearances point to these images being genuine, with a sneak peek showcasing the front and rear of Google’s next phone.

From the rear shot perspective, it appears that Google has applied a matte finish for the Pixel 8 Pro and that the camera array is also clearly seen.

When we look at the front image, it seems like the display will be flatter than the Pixel 7 Pro’s, and additionally, the leak looks as if it has come from Vietnam.

As for the Google event, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be prioritised next week, but the industry also suspects the Pixel Watch 2 announced.

We won’t have long to wait to find out if these links will be substantiated with the Google launch event quickly coming up on October 4.