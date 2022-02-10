JB Hi Fi is set to roll out a new trade in program for Samsung Galaxy mobile phones.

The move comes as Samsung move to expand their direct “Subscription” operation that offers trade in on Samsung devices along with leasing or rental options for Samsung products sold direct.

The move comes as Motorola closes down their direct sell web site a move that has been seen as being supportive of their carrier and retail partners.

Overnight Samsung released details on their new 2022, Galaxy S22 range of smartphones and a new Tab 8 range of tablets.

According to CEO Terry Smart the mass retailer is currently offering a trade in on Apple Max and other Apple devices and is now extending the service to premium Samsung devices.

The program is run in conjunction with TradeSquare who describe themselves as “A fair dinkum Australian B2B trading platform for Australian SME’s”.

ChannelNews understands that JB Hi Fi is working closely with Samsung in the roll out of the trade in program.

According to Smart, one of the big issues running a trade in programs is “The value you place on a traded product.”

Yesterday in an exclusive interview Samsung Vice President of Mobile said that Samsung’s direct business is up over 30% with the South Korean Company offering multiple trad in deals and direct sell options from outright purchase to a ‘subscription” purchase model.

According to Smart the retail market is changing but he insists that at the end of the day consumers still trust brands such as The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi as a retail location they can trust for store and online purchases.

He admits that the future could see retailers in the CE and appliance markets expanding in the future to include models such as subscription, extended warranty and custom install of appliances and TV’s similar to what Best Buy currently offers in the USA.

In Australia according to IDC data the mobile market is down around 8% with brands such as Samsung looking to grow sales via retailers and direct via their own web site.

Samsung’s shipments between the third quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 signalled a recovery for the company, who were one of the smartphone manufacturers affected most by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, in the second quarter of 2021, their shipments dropped to 59 million units. Since then, the company’s shipments have increased to 69 million in the last quarter of 2021.

.

Samsung’s sales consistently place the smartphone giant among the top three smartphone vendors in the world, alongside Apple.

One of the big losers last year was Oppo and Huawei who saw their global sales fall Oppo by over 30% and Huawei by over 50%.

Samsung locally is spending millions in marketing dollars to drive business to retailers, carriers and their own site with the South Korean Company developing marketing programs for products that are only available on their own web site.

Kurt Bonnici the General Manager of Motorola’s operation in Australia “we have several new and exciting smartphones coming this year and we are working to support our retail partners. We have stopped selling online and all marketing is being driven to our retail partners” he said.