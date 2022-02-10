HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Feb 2022

With troubled interactive fitness brand Peloton ousting CEO John Foley in place of new boss Barry McCarthy, as well as sacking more than 2800 staff worldwide – around 20 per cent of their staff – disgruntled workers are taking action.

Indeed, McCarthy’s first day on the job was shaky. With Foley also in attendance for an all-hands introduction meeting, angry terminated staff crashed the party.

Sources say former as well as current staff threw around accusations of mismanagement of the company that recently suffered a 76 per cent drop in stock, and vented general anger at the mass job cuts.

One report says a former team member said they would now be selling all their Peloton apparel just to pay their bills.

One part of the workers’ severance package was a free year-long membership to the program…

On top of fire from ex-employees, McCarthy, a former CFO of Netflix and Spotify, now has to steer Peloton through cost restructuring and investor pressure to sell the company.

Meanwhile, sacked staff aren’t taking their dismissal lightly, with many taking to social media in their fight for a new job, posting testimonials about their experiences at the company and sharing career details.

A publicly accessible spreadsheet has also been created, where former employees share their names, previous roles, locations, employment goals and contact information.



