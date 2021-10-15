A few eagle-eyed PlayStation 5 users have noticed an option for Apple Music appear on their console, suggesting that the streaming service will be rolling out on the PS5 before too long.

The above screenshot was shared on Reddit, however the user was unable to download it at the moment, with a message saying, “this app is playable only on PS4″.

Other users have see the Apple Music option pop up at various times, then disappear.

This all suggests that a select few users got a sneak peek at a feature that is coming soon – perhaps at Apple’s event on Monday.