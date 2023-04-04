HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EPOS IMPACT 1000 Changes The Game For Office Comms

By | 4 Apr 2023

Premium audio and video brand EPOS have announced the IMPACT 1000, an on-ear future-proof reality for open-space office comm, making it easier to get through your day every day.

Key features here include ANC to make for more important conversations, without having to hear your workmate plan out their weekend.

There’s also triple Bluetooth connectivity so you can stay connected to three devices at the same time to enable movement while on an important call.

Then, you get machine learning aimed to reduce brain fatigue, that scan user-environments at 32,000 times per second to make sure you’re only getting the sounds you need at the time.

These will be available from June, at Aussie dollars $485.



