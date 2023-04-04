HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PayPal Targets Aussie Fintech Over ‘PayPool’ Feature

PayPal Targets Aussie Fintech Over ‘PayPool’ Feature

By | 4 Apr 2023

A small Aussie fintech start-up has attracted the legal ire of PayPal over the global payments giant felt its PayPool feature cut a little too close.

Chippit was founded in November 2021, and offers a digital wallet into which a group of users deposit savings, allowing them to pool their earnings.

Its PayPool feature has spread far and wide, reaching the legal desk of PayPal, who requested that Chippit withdraw a trademark application, and cease using the name, which it claims “sounds remarkably similar” to PayPal when said out loud.

Chippit filed a trademark application for ‘PayPool’ last August, which was accepted in January.

PayPal filed an opposition on March 3, and sent Chippit a cease and desist.

“It is not PayPal’s intention to disrupt your business, but PayPal must make sure its marks and similar variations of its marks, are used properly and consumers are not confused,” the legal letter reads.

Chippit CEO Eli Muse told the AFR it rejects the premise that customers would think PayPool was affiliated with PayPal, given it sits inside Chippit’s app.

Chippit’s lawyers are instead asking PayPal to compensate it for “the promotional opportunity it would be foregoing” and the costs incurred in brand development, product design and market research.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
PayPal Sued After Data Breach
PayPal Sacks 7% Of Global Workforce
PayPal Under Investigation
PayPal Latest To Suffer Massive Data Breach
Austrac’s PayPal Probe Likely To Avoid Courts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Consumer Confidence Up, As Households Pray For Rate Pause
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
EPOS IMPACT 1000 Changes The Game For Office Comms
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Service NSW Data Breach: Customer Records Exposed
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Super Retail Group Founder Quits Board
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Financial comparison website Finder has announced a second round of redundancies less than two months after it announced it was...
Read More