Thousands of NSW residents have had their personal details ‘exposed’ after an update to the Service NSW website published sensitive information.

An email sent by Service NSW’s chief executive Greg Wells to 3,700 affected customers explains the March 20 update exposed personal information for a 90-minute window.

The breach included children’s names, mobile numbers, driver licences, vehicle registration details, and more.

“Unfortunately the update resulted in some customers’ information being visible to other customers who were logged in to the website between 1.20pm and 2.54pm,” Wells said in the email.

“You may have seen other people’s personal information, or that other people may have seen your personal information in error. The personal information was not searchable.”

The issue only impacted those logged into the website during this period.

“Service NSW acknowledges that being notified about any possible disclosure of information can cause anguish and apologise for any distress and inconvenience you may experience due to this notification,” the email continued.

Service NSW has confirmed this wasn’t a cyber attack.