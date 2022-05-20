Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, have made Borderlands 3 free on their store. This marks the beginning of their 2022 ‘Mega Sale’, in which they plan to give their users a free game each week over four weeks.

Borderlands 3 is the third main installment of the highly successful loot shooter, and will be available for free purchase until the 26th.May Users just need to make an Epic Games account, download the Epic Games launcher and head over to the store to purchase it for $0.

Epic have released a number of games for free over the last few years, as they work harder and harder to compete with the leading digital games storefront, Steam. Games have ranged from small indie games to major games such as Subnautica.