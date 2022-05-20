Denon have unveiled the PMA-1700NE, their latest top of the line integrated amplifier. Boasting a power output of 140W, Denon say that the new device will deliver ‘true audiophile’ performance.

The Japanese electronics company have equipped the PMA-1700NE with support for a wide range of audio inputs, making it an ideal all-round home Hi-Fi audio solution.

The new device is capable of high-resolution audio playback up to 11.2 MHz DSD and 32-bit/384kHz through its jitter reducing USB-DAC input. The built-in phono preamp is compatible with both moving coil and magnet coil phono cartridges, delivering superb vinyl playback

Denon have also featured an optical digital input, gold-plated analog speaker terminals and a subwoofer pre-out.

The Denon PMA-1700E will be released in June priced at $3,499 AUD, with the PMA-900HNE streaming amp due a month later.