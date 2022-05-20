HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACCC Warns Of Deadly LG Solar Batteries

ACCC Warns Of Deadly LG Solar Batteries

By | 20 May 2022

The ACCC has issued an urgent call for consumers to check if their LG, SolaX or Opal home energy solar systems are affected by dangerous LG solar energy storage batteries which are under recall.

According to the consumer body, around 6,400 of the recalled batteries are still in use, and can overheat and catch fire, leading to serious injuries, death, and property damage.

“We encourage consumers to urgently check if they have an LG, Solax or Opal solar energy storage battery which is included in the recall by LG,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

“These batteries have already caused injury and fire damage to properties and could lead to serious injuries or death.”

The affected batteries were manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018.

Since October 2019, there have been nine reported incidents involving these types of batteries in Australia resulting in property damage and one injury, on top of five incidents and one injury reported in the US.

“Consumers who identify they have an LG energy storage battery under recall are urged to immediately contact LG to discuss next steps, including a free replacement when available,” Rickard said.

“The affected batteries have also been supplied in solar energy storage systems with brand names other than LG, so it is extremely important to check if you have a battery affected by the recall by checking the serial number on the LG website.”

LG will replace all affected batteries free of charge when replacements are available.

The recall list is below.



