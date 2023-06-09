Electrolux Australia is on their third senior sales director in four years after the dumping of one of the most respected men in the industry, a move that cost the Swedish business close to $750,000 according to sources.

This week the business that is currently up for sale with Chinese appliance giant Midea Group, confirming to ChannelNews that they are in discussions to buy the Swedish Company, appointed Hass Mahdi as their latest sales director.

Mahdi was a former director of AV at Samsung Australia before he took on a role at Electrolux.

Mahdi joined Electrolux in 2021 overseeing the food preservation and preparation categories.

He replaces Chris Cohen who was parachuted into the sales role in 2020 after the shock exit of Doyle.

In Court documents filed in the Federal Court, as part of his unfair dismissal case Doyle accused the business of bullying executives.

John Featherstone the former CEO of Electrolux who after being appointed to the role of CEO at the Swedish appliance Company, immediately sacked Doyle some say because he saw Doyle as a threat to his job.

This led to the unfair dismissal case which Electrolux finally settled with a payout to Doyle.

Both Featherstone, along with the Human Resources Manager, suddenly parted Company with Electrolux following an investigation into claims of bullying at the Company and shortly after Doyle lodged his claim against the business.

Michael Doyle is now the new CEO of Eurolinx, a distributor of premium appliances while Featherstone is selling Caesarstone products to kitchen Companies and clients direct.

Doyle is seen was one of the most respected executives in the appliance industry having significantly grown Electrolux’s business in Australia.

For Electrolux Australia the big question is whether they will become a Chinese appliance brand.

Midea Group a major Chinese appliance Company who at one stage moved to open their own shops in Australia, recently confirmed what ChannelNews exclusively reported that they have made an initial takeover approach for the Swedish competitor.

“A deal is being discussed, but no decision has been made yet,” the investor relations department at the Foshan-based company said.

We reported in April 2023 that Midea was exploring the potential acquisition of Electrolux, now with a confirmation by the Chinese Company European analysts are anticipating a decision on whether the deal will go ahead.

The acquisition would allow Midea make up for its weaknesses in the mid-to-high-end markets overseas, an industry insider was quoted recently.

“Hass boasts a long and impressive career in senior leadership roles in both sales and product line and will easily transition within the ANZ leadership team to this appointment,” Electrolux ANZ managing director, Kurt Hegvold said.

The recruitment of product line director – taste will commence shortly.