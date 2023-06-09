HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Jun 2023

Asus is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Zenfone 10, expected to be officially revealed and launched on June 29th.

It appears this smartphone is gearing up to be one of the best in the market, going head to head with Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The S23 Ultra is 6.8 inches, however the Zenfone 10 will be even more compact at approximately 5.9 inches. This will go a long way with users who don’t like bulky/heavy designs.

It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, however further specs are yet to be released. But it’s clear to say, if the rest of the specs keep going in this direction, this smartphone could become a clearer competitor for the S23 Ultra.



