Uber has launched its Uber Green service in Australia, where riders can request an electric vehicle for ostensibly the same price as a regular gas-gussling car.

“Uber Green works in exactly the same way as a regular UberX trip,” the company explains.

“Same app, same price, same great service. The only difference is that you’ll be riding in a hybrid or electric vehicle – helping to reduce emissions and keep Australia’s air cleaner.”

Uber Green is only available in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Canberra, and is “just as affordable as requesting a regular UberX trip”, according to the company.

Of course, those who have tried to get an Uber during any disruption will know that the company thrives on surge pricing and the good-old supply and demand model, suggesting that Uber will soon add a premium charge for the luxury of saving the universe.