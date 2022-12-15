Apple has released the new tvOS 16.2 update, which not only adds support for the new Apple Music Sing, but also makes Siri compatible with the communal device.

Once you’ve set up Recognize My Voice on Apple TV, Siri can recognize up to six family members- a feature that Google Assistant and Alexa have been able to achieve for much longer.

Until now, Siri on Apple TV has responded to all users, much to the grievance of the user with the default profile since it messes up their wish lists, playlists, etc. by other voice requests.

Any recommendations or requests will be associated with be associated with the requisite profile, rather than messing up any viewing queues or play history, which also informs recommendations.

The feature also stretches to a “switch to my profile” command, so you can instantly access your own profiles for apps like Apple TV and Apple Music.

You can also set Siri to a different language to the one the Apple TV itself currently displays. That’s handy for multilingual households.

The update adds Apple TV+ previews to display videos of new ‌Apple TV+‌ shows and films in the Originals tab. It also tweaks the main TV app interface, moving down the “Watch Now” bar in favor of content previews.

The Recognize My Voice feature arrives in tvOS 16.2 for all of the current Apple TV 4K and HD models. However, ‌Apple Music‌ Sing is only compatible with the third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, which is the newest model.