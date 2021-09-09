Ecovacs has celebrated a milestone, with 20 million of its robotic vacuum cleaners sold worldwide.

The news comes as the robotics company continues to expand its Australian presence, with a number of updates – including the flagship Deebot T9+, with auto-empty station and proprietary mapping and obstacle avoidance – launched locally in the past twelve months.

According to Karen Powell, Head of Ecovacs Robotics in Australia and New Zealand, robotic vacuums hold plenty of appeal for Australians looking to free up time.

“The start of spring is traditionally a time when many Australians look at ways to clean and take advantage of the warmer months. For us, it is also an important opportunity to showcase our range and continue to change people’s minds and break down notions of what is possible in robot vacuums.

“We will continue to innovate and demonstrate how robot vacuums are now easy to use, deliver a deep clean and provide a very real convenience,” she said.

Ecovacs’ robovac range is available from leading retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bunnings, Bing Lee, and Officeworks.