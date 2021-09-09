HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Disney Refuses To Discuss JobKeeper Windfall

By | 9 Sep 2021

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said this week on ABC Radio, regarding businesses that thrived during the pandemic, but still collected JobKeeper, that “there’s actually a responsibility on many of those businesses now. If they are doing well, they need to do a bit of soul-searching.”

Disney is one such company that has operations in Australia, but is yet to reveal how much JobKeeper it received throughout 2020.

Disney-owned ESPN claimed $369,000 in JobKeeper payments last year, filing through ASIC show.  A spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company Australia has refused to clarify how much the company took through JobKeeper. This is despite The Age seeing local employee payslips that clearly state they were receiving the payments.

Disney Australia’s filings reference “other income” but don’t explicitly reference JobKeeper. It’s revenue did, however, rise 20 per cent to $607 million, with profits growing by close to 50 per cent, to $34.2 million.

 

 

