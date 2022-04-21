Building upon their 23-year innovative history, home robotics company Ecovacs have today released their latest flagship robotic vacuum, the Deebot X1 OMNI. Boasting the ability to clean your house and itself, Ecovacs say that their goal is to give time back to their consumers. The release comes in conjunction with the companies 5 year anniversary in Australia.

ChannelNews was invited to a demonstration of the new flagship, allowing us a glimpse of what their latest in innovation had to offer.

Ecovacs, the market leader in household robotics, entered the Australian market 5 years ago. At the time, robotic vacuum cleaners were quickly given a bad rap, with high maintenance requirements and underwhelming cleaning abilities. However, as Ecovacs demonstrated with the Deebot X1 OMNI, the technology has come a long way.

The core feature that the Deebot X1 OMNI offers consumers is the ability for it to self-clean. After venturing out to vacuum and mop your floors, the device returns to its OMNI station, where it pumps out the dust, clears out the dirty water, fills up with clean water and then washes and dries its mopping pads. For a full clean, this takes around 2 hours, however the vacuum will return and refresh quickly in regular intervals to avoid cleaning with dirty tools.

As a result, consumers don’t need to touch their Deebot X1 OMNI for months at a time, only occasionally to refill its 4L tank and replace the disposable bags. The disposable bags are on the pricier side compared to cheaper competitors, with a three-pack costing around A$30.

The Deebot X1 OMNI features AIVI 3D object avoidance technology and TrueMapping 2.0, allowing it to accurately map out the area of the home its cleaning, avoiding obstacles as they come along. Ecovacs invested in AI development in 2018 and have implemented the technology in their new device. The more the Deebot X1 OMNI cleans an area, the more it learns the environment.

However, Ecovacs know that the home is an everchanging place, as furniture moves, and children create mess. With a detection range of 35 – 80cm, the Deebot X1 OMNI is able to swiftly move around obstacles in its path. We were advised that this works best in well-lit areas.

During a carpet demonstration, the Deebot X1 OMNI moved around the room, probing the feet of those standing near it, myself included, and moving close for a thorough clean.

The Deebot X1 OMNI makes use of a maximum of 5000pa of suction power, with the standard setting being 2000pa. Depending on the surface and the substance being cleaned, the Deebot X1 OMNI will adjust the setting as needed. It also features dual side brushes, a floating main brush and the Osmo Turbo 2.0 dual mop system mounted at the rear, which Ecovacs claim results in 95% cleaning efficiency.

During the demonstration of the mops in action, there were some issues. When faced with a small pile of tomato sauce on tiles, the Deebot X1 OMNI mistook the blob as an obstacle and evaded it completely.

Furthermore, as the device went past, it accidentally brushed the blob of sauce and collected a small amount on its side brushes. This becomes a problem if your vacuum then goes to clean near the wall and begins to paint, or as we saw in person, gets in contact with carpet.

This brings us to the boundaries. While the Deebot X1 OMNI boasts brilliant mapping technology, through the accompanying smartphone app, users can place invisible boundaries, restricting their device to a room or specific area. This proved to be quite effective, as the vacuum was kept within the confines of the space seamlessly.

Control of the Deebot X1 OMNI comes in the form of the accompanying app, or via Ecovacs built in voice assistant, ‘Yiko’. While the device is compatible with other voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri and Google for those who wish to connect it to their network of smart home devices, using Yiko offers users additional functionality and commands, such as mapping and for cleaning specific areas.

The commands Yiko recognizes are highly specific, and the addition of words or rearranging of phrases may confuse it. Furthermore, from what seemed like an issue with Wi-Fi connection, during the demonstrations Yiko refused to respond to commands.

Ensuring that customers have no need to compromise on their homes design, the OMNI has been designed by the team at Jacob Jensen Design. Ecovacs wanted to create a product that not only looks appropriate in the home, but that serves as an eye-catching and decorative piece. With sleek curves and a matte black finish, we believe they have succeeded.

Ecovacs target audience for the Deebot X1 OMNI are families and middle aged and beyond. As the vacuum is largely able to be left alone to clean, this is ideal for those who aren’t particularly tech savvy. However, Ecovacs don’t include much in terms of instruction for setup, other than for the station. Navigating through the app may prove difficult for those who aren’t accustomed to smartphones. Ecovacs do have videos on their website as an aid, however, having instructional content on a platform that may be difficult to access for those who find technology hard to use seems counter intuitive.

The product itself, while not perfect, really does debut the next generation of home cleaning robotics and eliminates the need to regularly vacuum and mop.

Ecovacs have launched the Deebot X1 OMNI today for A$2,499 available in black at JB-HI FI and The Good Guys, Godfreys, Bing Lee and the Ecovacs website, while white models are exclusive to the website. In addition, the company have released the Deebot X1 Turbo, which other than the automatic dust collection and heated drying, offers all the same features. The Deebot X1 Turbo is available via Amazon, and eBay for A$2,099.