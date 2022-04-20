HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple M1 Macs Still Face ThunderBolt Data Speed Issues

By | 20 Apr 2022

Despite being released late 2020, Apples M1 Macs are still facing issues with their ThunderBolt Port. Users attempting to transfer data from their device to external have been met with incredibly slow speeds.

In an experiment conducted by Eclectic Light, the M1 Macs failed to meet the transfer speeds they advertised, a feat easily achieved by their competitors.

Certified cables were used with an Apple Mac Studio fitted with an M1 Max, and an Apple MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro, both of which are considered powerful machines. They were then connected to multiple external SSDs, supporting USB 3.1 Gen 2.

Standard read and write speeds of the USB Type-C and ThunderBolt 4 ports sit around 386-406MB/s and 430-435MB/s respectively. In comparison, the Apple Mac Studio with the M1 Max had 20MB/s read and 37MB/s write speed.



