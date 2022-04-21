HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Canon Poised For 20% Profit Jump

Canon Poised For 20% Profit Jump

By | 21 Apr 2022

Japanese camera maker Canon is set to post a consolidated net profit of A$2.55 billion for the current financial year, marking a 20 per cent increase on the previous year.

This is A$52.5 million above Canon’s previous forecast, set in January. Net sales are expected to increase by more than 10 per cent, to approach A$42 billion.

According to Nikkei Asia, the company will continue to benefit from strong sales of semiconductor lithography equipment and security cameras. The former has seen increased investment by chip manufacturers, as business goes back to usual for foundries.

The company will be making the revised forecast official next week, upon the release of its March quarter financials.

 


285374

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Canon Australia Appoints New Boss
Canon Announces Full-Frame 8K Cinema Camera
Canon Printers Can’t Recognise Canon’s Own Toner Cartridges
Canon Invents Sensor That Takes Pics In Darkness
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘Woke Virus ‘ Infected Netflix Set To Roll Out Ads
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
Ecovacs Deliver A True Hands-Off Cleaning Experience With The Deebot X1 OMNI
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
Apple M1 Macs Still Face ThunderBolt Data Speed Issues
Latest News
/
April 20, 2022
/
Audio Pro Release The C5 MK II
Latest News
/
April 20, 2022
/
Samsung Takes 24% Smartphone Market Share
Latest News
/
April 20, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘Woke Virus ‘ Infected Netflix Set To Roll Out Ads
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Netflix who has been described by Elon Musk as being infected by a “woke Virus” now want to introduce advertising...
Read More