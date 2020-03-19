Dutton Vows To Come Down “Like Tonne Of Bricks” On Panic-Buyer Buses

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has slammed anecdotal reports of city-dwellers travelling to rural supermarkets by the busload and buying out stock.

Speaking to 2GB’s Ray Hadley this morning, Mr Dutton said he would come down “like a tonne of bricks” on anyone engaging in this behaviour, suggesting organised crime syndicates may be to blame if the reports are true.

“We do have some people I think that are profiteering. They’re hoarding, not for their own consumption, I think they’re either sending some of the products overseas or they’re selling it in a black market arrangement in Australia,” he said.

Australians in regional areas have reported their local shops and supermarkets being inundated by panic buyers stripping shelves bare. At least one supermarket, Foodworks in Riddells Creek, is now checking customers’ IDs to make sure they are local residents.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday condemned panic buying, calling it “un-Australian”.

“Stop hoarding. I can’t be more blunt about it. Stop it. It’s not sensible, it’s not helpful and I’ve got to say it’s been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis,” he said.

“There is no reason for people to be hoarding supplies in fear of a lockdown or anything like this.”