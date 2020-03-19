Coronavirus: Kogan Price Gouging, Freezers $1K More Expensive Than Bing Lee

Kogan who was last week in the Federal Court defending ‘dodgy’ deals has now moved to taking advantage of the Coronavirus by price gouging with the cost of a chest freezer being jacked up to $1,499.

At Kogan a 99-litre chest freezer is selling for $1,299 while at Bing Lee a $146 litre freezer is $329, almost $1,000 cheaper than Kogan.

Kogan is also ranging a 198-litre chest freezer for $1,499 while a 200 litre Westinghouse chest freezer at Bing Lee is only $499.

Kogan has not explained why they see the need to price gouge customers some who are facing losing their jobs.

In recent days demand for chest freezers has soared over 800% according to Harvey Norman and Bing Lee executives.

Now retailers are concerned that stock will run out before they can be replenish due to the recent delay in shipping goods from China and demand for freezers from the USA and Europe where consumers, like in Australia are panic buying.