Coronavirus: Kogan Price Gouging, Freezers $1K More Expensive Than Bing Lee

By | 19 Mar 2020
Kogan who was last week in the Federal Court defending ‘dodgy’ deals has now moved to taking advantage of the Coronavirus by price gouging with the cost of a chest freezer being jacked up to $1,499.

At Kogan a 99-litre chest freezer is selling for $1,299 while at Bing Lee a $146 litre freezer is $329, almost $1,000 cheaper than Kogan.

Kogan is also ranging a 198-litre chest freezer for $1,499 while a 200 litre Westinghouse chest freezer at Bing Lee is only $499.

Kogan has not explained why they see the need to price gouge customers some who are facing losing their jobs.

In recent days demand for chest freezers has soared over 800% according to Harvey Norman and Bing Lee executives.

Now retailers are concerned that stock will run out before they can be  replenish due to the recent delay in shipping goods from China and demand for freezers from the USA and Europe where consumers, like in Australia are panic buying.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
