Aus Post Signature Policy Results In Missing Parcels, Queensland Lifts Truck Curfews

Freight companies such as Australia Post, Star Track, Toll, DHL and FedEx are facing a backlash with CE and audio distributors reporting a spike in missing goods.

The problem according to sources is that drivers are certifying that a customer has received the goods as opposed getting them to actually sign for the goods because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

One Melbourne based distributor of high-end sound gear claims that he has had to lodge two claims already for goods that customers claim has not been delivered; another distributor claims that goods meant for a retailer also went missing.

Australia Post has issued guidance that signatures will no longer be required for parcel delivery, to minimise contact and prevent potential COVID-19 transmission.

“In all cases, whether a driver or postie delivers to the door or a customer goes in to their local Post Office to collect a parcel, an Australia Post staff member will ask and record the customer’s name and sign on their behalf.

“The customer will still need to be present for this to occur, but contact will be minimised by either leaving the parcel at the door until the driver or postie has left the premises or left for the customer to pick up on the counter,” the mail carrier said.

Queensland has passed emergency laws lifting curfews on delivery trucks, in order to ensure supermarkets have enough stock to meet demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

The state government pushed the laws through last night to allow truck deliveries to loading docks and distribution centres 24 hours per day, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczcuk citing “unprecedented demand” but urging shoppers not to panic.

“Our mighty Queensland manufacturers and food processors are keeping supplies flowing,” she said. “We are not running out of products. But we need to make these changes to get products on the shelves as quickly as possible.”

ChannelNews has requested confirmation on reports that NSW is preparing to follow suit.