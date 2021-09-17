HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Don’t Wanna Subscribe? You Can Still Buy Office 2021

Don’t Wanna Subscribe? You Can Still Buy Office 2021

By | 17 Sep 2021
,

The world might have moved on from one-time software purchases for the most part, but for those who aren’t planning to leap into the clouds with Microsoft 365, which also features the latest version of the Office suite, you can buy a one-off perpetual licence version of Office.

In other words: you don’t need to subscribe just to use Word or Excel every now and then. It’s a smart move from Microsoft, given that many folks aren’t planning to dive whole hog into the Microsoft ecosystem.

Office 2021 will be available to buy on October 5, the same time that Windows 11 comes out.

The new version will include Dark Mode, new Excel mathematics and search functions, and the PowerPoint slideshows are getting a new lick of paint, too.

The ‘perpetual licence’ for Office 2021 is actually five years of support, and you won’t get the feature updates that come with a subscription – but it won’t come with a recurring bill, either.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
FTC Clamps Down On Big Tech Acquisitions
Microsoft To Let Users Log in Without Passwords
Microsoft Announces $60 Billion Share Buyback
Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial
Lenovo Launches New Windows 11 Notebooks, Plus Chromebook
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Samsung Rolls Out Affordable 5G Tablet
Latest News Samsung
/
September 17, 2021
/
Google’s Pixel 6 Series Is The Worst-Kept Secret: All The Info
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Large Digital Billboards Coming To A City Near You: JC Decaux
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
Strange Google Maps Bug Randomly Navigates In Indian Accent
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries
Latest News
/
September 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual,...
Read More