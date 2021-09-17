HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google TV To Launch Free, Ad-Supported Channels

Google TV To Launch Free, Ad-Supported Channels

By | 17 Sep 2021

Google TV, much like the search engine that the company built its bones upon, is designed as an aggregator, bringing together the best streaming services under one umbrella.

But that’s set to change very soon, according to a new report from Protocol, which cite multiple industry sources who say the company is planning to add a suite of free TV channels to Google TV, which will be supported by ads.

Given the company has built up a multi-billion dollar advertising business, it shouldn’t come as a huge shock that they would leverage this and its Google TV user base, and bake channels directly into the platform.

The channels would have “the look and feel” and traditional network TV, with ad breaks and on-screen graphics.

Google might be launching these stations this year, too, which suggests that plans are well on their way.

