On the nose with appliance retailers, Dyson, the company best known for its vacuum cleaners and expensive hair dryers is now punting on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that also functions as a “wearable purifier,” capable of filtering out air pollution and allergens.

The only problem is that you could end up looking like Bane, the Batman villain portrayed by actor Tom Hardy in the 2012 film “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Dyson’s new dork looking invention could end up only being sold at the Companies store in Australia, with retailers telling ChannelNews that they are not happy with Dyson’s decision to open a new direct sell store in Sydney.

Described as the largest trading retail space of any Dyson store across Asia and Australasia the George Street store has angered senior management at several big retailers who have helped the Company grow their brand in Australia.

Dyson claim that their new “Dyson Zone” offering has been six years in the making and that they developed more than 500 prototypes before deciding on the final version that was revealed to the media last night.

“The result of over a decade of air quality research and development, the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution,” Dyson said in a release.

The headset’s strange look drew immediate attention among social media users – many of whom pointed out that it resembled the mask worn by Batman’s Bane.

The product was immediately mocked on social media.

“The Dyson Bane, coming soon to an affluent/gullible High Street near you,” one Twitter user joked.

“I mean, we could just clean up air pollution in cities, but no, let’s all just cosplay Blade Runner instead,” another quipped.

Others joked that the device seemed like an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke — which Dyson quickly denied.

The latest Dyson offering is a set of large, plush headphones with a plastic mask-type contraption that connects from ear-to-ear across the wearer’s mouth that will generate interest if not finer pointing. “It could even scare off kids” one person said.

It delivers purified air to the mouth and nose while simultaneously tackling noise pollution through its active noise cancelling technology.

Chief engineer Jake Dyson said: “Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face.”

Dyson said the distinctive visor is “non-contact” and “kept near the nose and mouth” rather than fully masking them. The device works through compressors contained in each ear cup, which work to “project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth” through the visor

The “Zone” is capable of filtering up to 99% of particle pollution, Dyson claims.

Known for their high staff churn in Australia, Dyson management have not said when the new product will be available in Australia.