Thanks to a policy change, Apple will no longer repair iPhones that have been registered as stolen or missing. The new guidelines have been put in place to prevent criminals profiting off stolen devices, eliminating the option for them to have them genuinely repaired.

The Cupertino based tech giant has notified its staff that before logging an iPhone for repair, that they are to check the global GSMA registry, where device owners are able to report their devices as lost or stolen.

As reported by MacRumours, devices that are brought into to both Apple’s own stores, as well as the those of authorized third-party repair places have been instructed to refuse repair. However, there is no indication that staff will confiscate devices or report their findings to the authorities.

The new policy builds upon their Lost Mode feature, which allows users to report their device as lost via iCloud. Lost Mode prevents access to your iPhone by locking it, and Apple staff will not operate or service the device without a provided proof of purchase.

Furthermore, starting later this year, Apple are allowing customers to repair their own devices as part of a new program aptly titled the Self-Service Repair scheme.

While availability for the new scheme will begin initially in the US, Apple plan to roll out the program to other countries over the course of 2022.

The scheme will allow users to purchase parts to repair their devices, initially only for the display battery and camera. Parts can be accessed via a new online store. Furthermore, used parts that are returned to Apple will be rewarded with credit towards their parts purchases.