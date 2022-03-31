Finnish sportswatch company Suunto have announced their very first product since they were acquired by Chinese electronics company Lieshen Technology. The Suunto 5 Peak sportswatch is an affordable alternative to their highly successful 9 Peak and will cost users just under $500.

Even with such an attractive price tag, Suunto has packed their 5 Peak with premium features such as outdoor navigation, music controls in sports mode and 100 hours of battery life, alongside fitness tracking functionality.

Appearance wise, the 5 Peak has drawn on the slim modern aesthetic that donned the much more expensive 9 Peak, ensuring that customers have access to a product that is both highly functional and stylish.

The 5 Peak is manufactured in Finland with 100% renewable, carbon-neutral energy, with quality that ensures its light, durable and long lasting,

“The introduction of the Suunto 5 Peak builds on our ever-growing portfolio of sport watches available to Australian consumers, and brings some of our key performance tracking features into a sub $500 GPS Sport watch for the first time. Our new design makes it more visually appealing than ever before, and consumers can have peace of mind that as they explore the beauty of the world around them, they are wearing a watch that is made from 100% renewable energy from a company committed to sustainability,” says Damian Commane, Head of Suunto ANZ.

Suunto have launched the 5 Peak at a time where Australian’s interest in fitness and a demand to stay connected is at an all time high. The smart watch market grew 24% YoY in 2021, with the highest quarterly shipments ever recorded in Q4, according to a report via Counter Point Research.

Suunto are playing to their strengths by keeping health and sport functionality at the top of their priority, at a time where rival companies such as FitBit are on the decline due to a lack of innovation. The demand for wearable devices with a less premium price tag is rising rapidly.

The Suunto 5 Peak is available starting today for $499.99 MSRP through Officeworks, The Good Guys, MYER and Costco.