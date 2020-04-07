Distributor Dicker Data Appoints New Head Of AV & New Business Development Manager For AV

Dicker Data – Australia’s largest locally owned and operated technology hardware, software and cloud distributor – has announced the appointment of two new senior executives: Andrew Upshon as the Head of AV, and Les Boros at the Business Development Manager for AV and Unified Collaboration Systems.

Upshon brings over 20 years of experience working for global distributors and vendors, including Tech Data, Ingram Micro, Electroboard, Toshiba Information Systems, Future Electronics and Axiz – and has a proven track record of manufacturing, distribution and reseller businesses across IT, AV and UC industries.

David Dicker, Chairman and CEO of Dicker Data, said, “Andrew brings significant industry and commercial experience and his specialist expertise in the Pro AV and Digital Signage space will uniquely position Dicker Data’s partners to be able to deliver complete solutions where others can’t.”

Upshon said, “I look forward to providing ongoing value optimisation to help our partners leverage opportunities that the current landscape presents. Our leading vendor line-up puts us in a unique position to be able to deliver bespoke solutions to meet specific business needs.”

Boros, meanwhile, has over 30 years of experience, moving from a long tenure at Ingram Micro. Prior to this he held roles at Sony Electronics and NEC Australia.

Dicker Data has said that Boros will be working on providing partners with industry-leading solutions to transform and enhance user experience in the Pro AV, UC and digital signage market.

“Assisting our partners to deliver true value to their customers has never been more important. The current COVID-19 crisis is creating increased demand for accelerated adoption of Pro AV and Collaboration solutions,” Boros said.

Dicker Data has a partner base of over 5,500 reseller, and distributes a wide portfolio of tech vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft.