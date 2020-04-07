TEG Live Agrees To Refund $5 Million To 5000 Customers Over Misleading Sale of Basketball Tickets

TEG Live has agreed to issue refunds of more than $5 million to roughly 5000 customers that bought basketball tickets to games held in Sydney and Melbourne in August 2019.

The company has admitted to making false or misleading claims about the seating at the games and what USA national basketball team players would be playing.

Eligible consumers will receive automatic refunds before the end of July.

The games in question were held between the USA Basketball Men’s National Team and the ‘Boomers’ (the Australian men’s national team) on the 22nd and 24th of August 2019 in Melbourne, and the Canadian National Basketball Men’s Team on the 26th of August 2019 in Sydney.

When TEG Live advertised the games, they used a photo of an American basketball stadium that had tiered seating, but the seating at the Melbourne games were not tiered and many consumers had significantly obstructed views.

“Consumers paid a premium for floor-level seats, ranging between $895 and $3995 for a hospitality package and may have done so as a result of misleading advertising,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

Consumers that purchased floor-level seats at the Melbourne games between the 18th of June 2018 and the 24th of August 2019 will receive refunds.

TEG Live’s advertisements also misled consumers by using the names and images of high-profile players – such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant – that did not play in the games. In a statement released the ACCC said that TEG Live “did not have reasonable grounds in most cases for representing to consumers they would play or be available to play.”

Only four players from the 35-man squad that TEG Live advertised ended up playing in the Melbourne and Sydney games.

Consumers who purchased a ticket on or after 15th of August 2018 and made a refund request prior to the relevant game on the basis that one or more USA players referenced in ads were not attending and did not attend the game themselves will be issued refunds.