HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Nod To Ultra-HD Streaming, As US Set To Release 6GHz Band

Nod To Ultra-HD Streaming, As US Set To Release 6GHz Band

By | 7 Apr 2020
, , , ,

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has drafted a proposal to extend the usable radio wave spectrum across the USA to include the 6GHz band, in a bid to accelerate development and rollout of hugely faster Wi-Fi 6 and 5G services.

Currently the 6GHz frequency band is open only to licensed users, such as mobile carriers and government agencies.

However it can accommodate more than double the currently used bandwidth, which could be a fillip for augmented and virtual reality, as well as ultra-HD streaming.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Snaps Up Virtualised Telco Affirmed Networks
Telstra Agrees To Stall Sackings, Plans 5G Rollout Ramp-Up
Huawei Throws In The 5G Towel Down Under
Huawei Scores For The Raiders
Spark New Zealand 5G
Samsung To Build 5G Network With Spark In New Zealand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Beats Coronavirus Downturn While LG Wobbles
Brands Coronavirus Finance
/
April 7, 2020
/
TCL Unveils Wireless In-Ear Headphones & Heart-Rate Monitoring Headphones For Active Users
Headphones Latest News TCL
/
April 7, 2020
/
Vodafone Introduces $10 ‘Stay Connected’ Plan For Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship
Coronavirus Latest News Vodafone
/
April 7, 2020
/
S&P Revises Outlooks For Australian Retail REITS
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 7, 2020
/
Sales at David Jones Fell 19% In March, But Online Sales Grew By 108%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Beats Coronavirus Downturn While LG Wobbles
Brands Coronavirus Finance
/
April 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung Electronics whose health is crucial to South Korea’s economy has reported a 2.7% increase in profits and a 5%...
Read More