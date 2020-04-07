Nod To Ultra-HD Streaming, As US Set To Release 6GHz Band

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has drafted a proposal to extend the usable radio wave spectrum across the USA to include the 6GHz band, in a bid to accelerate development and rollout of hugely faster Wi-Fi 6 and 5G services.

Currently the 6GHz frequency band is open only to licensed users, such as mobile carriers and government agencies.

However it can accommodate more than double the currently used bandwidth, which could be a fillip for augmented and virtual reality, as well as ultra-HD streaming.