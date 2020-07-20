HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jul 2020
Disney has reportedly “significantly reduced” advertising with Facebook, which includes Instagram, the latest company to take part in the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

This includes ads for its streaming services Disney+ and Hulu. Market research Pathmatics has estimated that Disney was Facebook’s largest advertiser in the US over the first six months of the year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Disney plans on spending less on Facebook ads for the month of July. However, Disney has not yet responded for comment.

Other companies that have formally announced that they are suspending ads with Facebook under the #StopHateForProfit campaign include Honda, Coca-Cola, Lego, Starbucks, Unilever, The North Face, and Patagonia.

Microsoft has suspended advertising on Facebook for even longer, through to August at least. Axios.com reported that Microsoft objected to the type of content its ads were displayed next to.

“Based on concerns we had back in May we suspended all media spending on Facebook/Instagram in the US and we’ve subsequently suspended all spending on Facebook/Instagram worldwide,” Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela said.

