HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Connected Home > Global Security Camera Market Forecast To Double To $44B By 2025

Global Security Camera Market Forecast To Double To $44B By 2025

By | 20 Jul 2020
, , , , ,

Market research firm IDC has forecast the worldwide video surveillance camera market to almost double from $23.6 billion in 2019 to $44 billion by 2025, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 13%.

“Video surveillance camera growth is being driven by the adoption of smart camera systems and the adoption of the video analytics applications that enable them,” said Mike Jude, Research Director for IDC’s Video Surveillance and Vision Applications practice.

“Although the market has seen a short-term decline driven by COVID-19 impacts, the longer-term prospects will be driven by the increasing use of video surveillance in law enforcement and physical security.”

Currently, consumer video surveillance cameras, which includes home security systems and mobile cameras (such as mobile dashcams in cars), represent 32% of the global total.

Looking ahead, IDC expects that the blacklisting of Chinese camera manufacturers by the US government will not slow down broader market growth, but it will open the market to smaller camera producers.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Global Smart Home Spending Forecast To Grow 41% In 2021
Security System Demand Leaps Amid Home Reno Boom
49% Of Australians Now Have Some Form Of Smart Home Tech
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Rolling Out To Major Retailers
Swann Launch Next-Gen Tracker Cam & ‘Police Style’ Enforcer
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
Disney The Latest To Pull Advertising From Facebook
Disney+ Facebook Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Dodgy Kogan Has His Spin Doctor Spruik Pure Innocence
Industry Latest News Public Relations
/
July 20, 2020
/
Commercial Property Owners Hit By Low Retail Footfall & WFH
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 20, 2020
/
Microsoft Trims Jobs
Latest News Microsoft
/
July 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Samsung’s Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
July 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Samsung Tab S6 Lite tablet I’ve been testing out the past few weeks has 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi...
Read More