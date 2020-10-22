HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Disney Picks LG For OLED Display Panels

By | 22 Oct 2020
,

LG has inked a three-year deal with Walt Disney Studio’s StudioLAB to provide it with OLED TV panels.

The partnership will see the Seoul-based company add ultrahigh-definition display panels developed and manufactured by LG Display for StudioLAB, Disney’s tech hub.

StudioLAB uses cutting-edge tools and methods in filmmaking and storytelling production.

LG Display has already supplied Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of Disney, with 88-inch 8k OLED TVS which have been used in late-stage film editing.

“This new innovation partnership reiterates our commitment to providing the best display capabilities,” said Oh Chang-ho, executive vice president and head of the TV business unit at LG Display.

StudioLAB has already partnered with Cisco to provide its software and hardware solutions, while it invested in HP servers, GPUs and memory-driven computing platforms.

OLED (organic light-emitting diode) is a display that emits light on its own. Compared to liquid crystal displays, OLEDs boast superior colour accuracy and contrast rates as well as viewing angles that least distort the intended colour of pictures.

